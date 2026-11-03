November 03, 2026 7:06 PM हिंदी

Shatrughan Sinha wishes SRK 'peace, prosperity & health' in a belated birthday wish

Shatrughan Sinha wishes SRK 'peace, prosperity & health' in a belated birthday wish

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha decided to wish Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan a day after his birthday, as he suspected that he must have been bombarded with wishes on his special day.

Calling SRK a 'powerhouse', Shatrughan wished King Khan 'peace, prosperity, and health' as he turned 61 years old on Monday.

Uploading two unseen photos with Shah Rukh on his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Shatrughan wrote, "Intentional belated birthday wishes for @iamsrk you being the 'powerhouse', yesterday must have been a 'housefull'. You are loved by all, most charming, charismatic, most iconic actor/star, wishing you great joy, peace, prosperity & long & healthy life ahead. God Bless! #BirthdayWishes (sic)".

Meanwhile, marking his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh greeted his fans outside his bungalow, Mannat, in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The 'Pathan' actor was seen wearing a white T-shirt, along with denim as he broke into his iconic pose with his arm stretched.

However, Shah Rukh's proximity to the crowd was different this year. Unlike the previous years when SRK used to greet his admirers at the gate of his bungalow, this year, he chose to stay comparatively far from the crowd, amidst the tense law and order situation in Mumbai, with gun attacks on high-profile people on the rise.

On Shah Rukh's birthday, the makers of his next, 'King ', treated the fans with the primary song from the eagerly anticipated drama, 'Tu Mil Jaaye’ featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone.

The romantic number has been crooned by Arijit Singh and also includes Ed Sheeran's distinct rap style. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics for the track have been penned by Kumaar.

Siddharth Anand's directorial also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in significant roles, along with others.

'King' will be getting a theatrical release on December 24th this year.

--IANS

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