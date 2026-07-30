Shatrughan Sinha backs Rahul Gandhi's targeting of Home Minister, cites Newton's third law

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday backed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police excesses against agitators during the July 20 Parliament march, saying that the LoP "should have been allowed" to complete his speech.

Moreover, he quoted Issac Newton's third law of motion to remark that if an issue is suppressed forcefully, it would bounce back with even more force.

The Trinamool leader's reaction comes a day after Gandhi made the accusation in the Lower House during a debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Speaking to IANS, Sinha said: "According to me, the facts were with Rahul Gandhi; he had prepared about the atrocities committed against the students...Their (students) clothes were torn, they were subjected to abusive language, and people in plain clothes were seen moving alongside the police. They were carrying nail-studded batons and beating people with extreme brutality and cruelty. It was highly condemnable and shameful. This is exactly what Rahul Gandhi was referring to in the Parliament."

"At the same time, he (Gandhi) was also referring to the use of pellet guns (in Delhi) and the use of an AK-47 in Bihar. What he was trying to say is that no policeman would have the courage to use pellet guns (without orders), that too near the Parliament in the national capital, under the watch of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," he added.

Sinha asserted: "That is why people are of the opinion that till orders come from above (Centre), the policemen cannot resort to such actions."

Mentioning the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) which led the agitation, he said: "Newspapers around the world were writing about Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and all of them. Will the DCP dare to pass such an order against them, or either a DG or IG? They won't until they get orders to do so.

Referring to the responses of the ruling alliance leaders that the DM or SDM is responsible for passing such orders during demonstrations of that scale, Sinha said: "They should have at least allowed Rahul Gandhi to complete his speech, complete whatever he had to say...but you (NDA MPs) were nervous listening to him."

The Trinamool MP reiterated that LoP Gandhi should have been allowed to complete his speech and subsequently be responded to by Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who had tabled the anti-paper leak bill.

"Instead, it now comes across as if the government is not ready to listen to the worries of the students and Gen Z. That they are not bothered," he said.

Sinha stressed that the question regarding the alleged police action is about "accountability".

Further, he quoted Newton's third law of motion, saying: "The more you try to press an issue, it will respond more strongly."

--IANS

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