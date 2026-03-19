March 19, 2026 7:27 PM हिंदी

'Maha yagya' begins at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, lakhs of devotees arrive for Navratri

'Maha yagya' begins at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, lakhs of devotees arrive for Navratri

Katra, March 19 (IANS) Lakhs of devotees visited the revered shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Katra during the beginning of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri, with the Shrine Board making elaborate arrangements to manage the large influx of pilgrims, an official said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Katra, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, said extensive preparations have been put in place to facilitate devotees arriving for the auspicious occasion.

Earlier on Thursday, long queues of pilgrims were seen at the shrine as thousands of devotees began arriving to offer prayers on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

The sacred 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' also commenced at the Holy cave shrine on Thursday, marking the formal beginning of the nine-day festival.

The yagya, organised by the Shrine Board, will continue throughout the Navratri period and conclude with 'Purnahuti' (complete offering) on Mahanavami on March 26.

According to officials, the rituals are being performed to seek divine blessings for peace, prosperity and the well-being of humanity.

Kumar, along with Shrine Board officers, staff members, and a large number of devotees, participated in the ceremony.

The yagya proceedings are also being telecast live daily on MH1 Shradha, enabling devotees across the country and abroad to witness the rituals.

As per the directions of Manoj Sinha, Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chairman and J&K Lieutenant Governor, elaborate arrangements have been made across the shrine area to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims.

The shrine complex at Bhawan, Attka and surrounding sectors has been decorated with indigenous and exotic flowers and fruits, along with grand reception gates and vibrant lighting to create a spiritually uplifting atmosphere for devotees trekking from Katra to the shrine.

The Shrine Board has also ensured round-the-clock water and power supply, strengthened sanitation arrangements, and medical care facilities.

Fast-related food is being made available at langars and bhojanalayas for devotees observing Navratri fasts.

Special emphasis has also been placed on accessibility, with complimentary pony and battery car services arranged for 'Divyang' (differently-abled) pilgrims.

A newly dedicated 'Sadhna Kaksh' (meditation hall) has been set up at the Bhawan, while dedicated help desks have been established at key locations along the track to assist pilgrims.

Morning and evening 'Attka Aarti' during the Navratri period will also feature devotional performances by renowned artists, adding to the festive spirit.

The Shrine Board said it remains committed to ensuring a safe, seamless and spiritually enriching pilgrimage experience for all devotees during the sacred festival.

--IANS

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