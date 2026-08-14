Vir Das wraps up shoot of his horror film ‘Baara Number’: Directing is hard

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor-comedian and filmmaker Vir Das has wrapped up his upcoming horror film ‘Baara Number’, marking a challenging four-month directorial journey that he describes as an intense, DIY experience with an equally determined cast and crew.

Vir took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images featuring the cast and crew of the film from the shoot. He said he pushed himself and his team to “the depths of hell and back”, while expressing gratitude for completing the project ahead of schedule.

Vir, who made his directorial debut with “Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos” wrote as the caption: “A wrap. Directing is hard. I push hard. I try and meet everyone at the push, and push with them. It’s not easy, neither am I. Because we attempt things that are beyond our station, above our capability, as outsiders, as underdogs.”

He wrote that over the last four months he found a “cast and crew that let me make a horror movie with them. Ultra DIY.”

The actor added: “They let me drag them to the depths of hell and back. We worked hard, worked long, literally soaked each other in blood, fought monsters, dove into darkness and laughed along the way. I learned so much from them.”

“We finished ahead of schedule, thanks to these amazing people. I’m so deeply grateful. Baara Number will find its way to your screens soon. I’m so grateful to everyone who worked on it, and the blood spilled for it,” Vir concluded.

The film is positioned as a found footage horror narrative, the project aims to move beyond conventional tropes, blending psychological depth with atmospheric storytelling.

Talking about his maiden directorial, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is produced under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. It marked the silver screen return of Imran Khan over ten years after he starred in Katti Batti.

The film follows Happy Patel, the adopted son of two gay British secret agents, who aspired to follow his fathers' footsteps, and join the MI7 covert agency, but failed, soon learns that he is of Indian origin.

He is assigned to Goa, on a mission, to rescue and retrieve a white woman who is being forced to work in a factory on developing a formula for a fairness cream by local donna Mama, who houses an inter-generational enmity with Happy, and is eager to settle scores.

--IANS

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