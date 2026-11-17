Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kapoor, who has been in the news after the viral videos of his dogs being sent to animal welfare, has now urged the people to not film donation videos.

On Tuesday, the Bezubaan Trust NGO took to their Instagram, and shared a video of the actor, in which he can be seen requesting people not to reach out to him for filming donation videos, as it trivializes his problem.

In the video, the actor said, “I would like the film industry, my fans, and the people who really care about me. I’m so thankful to you. You people have given so much love, you can't even imagine. But a lot of wrong things are being shown on social media... money is being given in hand. It's not clear who is doing what. I don't understand at all”.

The actor claimed that certain visitors had placed money in his hands without his consent, and captured the exchange in the video, and later retrieved the cash. He also indicated that he would stop meeting visitors following these incidents.

Hema Choudhary, who has been sharing videos with the actor, also criticized those filming donation videos with the actor.

She said in a video, “I wanted Sharad's condition not to be overly exposed in public because he is unwell. What some people talk about, they don't even know. That day I helped with the appeal, and people ended up trolling me. I posted a video for animals to get help, they were all in bad condition. I represent the welfare of animals”.

“You are making a spectacle of Sharad Kapoor's bad condition. He is in shock, he is not stable. You are coming and forcibly taking his byte. Please don’t bother him. We did not ask you for money. He needs medical attention, which we are arranging”, she added.

--IANS

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