New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Pakistan -- facing a severe communicable disease burden -- poses growing concerns for public health as it accounts for the world’s highest hepatitis C infections, alongside persistent challenges with tuberculosis, malaria, rising HIV cases, and endemic polio, a report has said.

The report from Asian Lite said hepatitis C rose in Pakistan due to inadequate early diagnosis and treatment infrastructure as over 95 per cent of hepatitis C cases can be cured through vaccines.

Pakistan’s health ministry data said 45 million people in the country are suffering from mental disorders, hepatitis B and C, and HIV.

One fifth of hepatitis C patients in the world are living in Pakistan, with many completely unaware of their infections. The report flagged persistent concerns over unsafe medical practices such as the reuse of non-sterile syringes, improperly sterilised equipment and unscreened blood transfusions.

Pakistan is among rare countries where new HIV infections are rising significantly, even as the global trend is moving in the opposite direction.

New HIV infections rose 200 per cent in the past 15 years as the number of HIV-positive people crossed 4.17 lakh in 2026, and about 3,900 HIV-positive children were registered in the past 18 months.

The HIV occurrences in Pakistan are mainly driven by unsafe medical injections, blood transfusions and untrained healthcare providers, even as the government overlooks inadequacy of testing and treatment facilities in the country. Nearly four-fifths of people living with HIV were unaware of being the host of the deadly virus and only 16 per cent underwent treatment.

“Pakistan’s HIV crisis should not be viewed as a domestic public health problem but as a time bomb posing risk to the entire world,” the report noted.

Pakistan has over 32 million people requiring treatment for mental health conditions but only 5 per cent of them have access to relevant health services, with just 1,050 psychiatrists, translating to just 0.19 psychiatrists per 1 lakh people.

The publication questioned the government's national strategy to address these challenges, arguing that the free screening, diagnosis, treatment, public awareness and continuous monitoring as envisaged are unlikely to happen due to the poor state of the healthcare system.

—IANS

aar/ag