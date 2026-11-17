New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India's electronic goods exports registered strong growth of 44 per cent to $31.97 billion year-on-year during April-September FY27, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry data, electronics exports were at $22.2 billion in the corresponding period of FY26.

While smartphones continued to account for the largest share of the electronics export basket, non-smartphone electronics recorded significantly faster growth, showing broadening and diversification of India's electronics exports across components, printed circuit boards, communication equipment, memory products and storage devices.

Exports of smartphones increased by 35.8 per cent to $18.17 billion during April-September FY27, against $13.38 billion in April-September FY26.

Smartphones continued to be the largest component of India's electronic goods exports.

However, their share in total electronic goods exports moderated from 60.3 per cent to 56.8 per cent amid faster growth in other electronics segments, the government data showed.

Non-smartphone electronics exports recorded a growth of 56.5 per cent to $13.79 billion during the period, compared to $8.81 billion a year ago.

"Consequently, the share of non-smartphone electronics in total electronic goods exports increased from 39.7 per cent to 43.2 per cent, indicating a broadening of India's electronics export basket," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, exports of parts and accessories comprising mounted printed circuit boards increased from $63.3 million to $2.10 billion, registering growth of 3,219 per cent.

Moreover, Singapore was the leading destination, with exports reaching $1.87 billion, followed by China at $111.5 million.

Exports of populated, loaded or stuffed printed circuit boards also registered significant growth of 304 per cent to $864.1 million from $213.7 million.

According to the ministry data, China was the leading destination at $789.2 million, while exports to Hong Kong increased to $25.3 million from $5.9 million.

Similarly, exports of network transmission and routing equipment nearly doubled to $1.45 billion.

Exports of memory integrated circuits recorded growth of 2,333 per cent to $562.4 million.

Exports of solid-state non-volatile storage devices increased by 1,680 per cent to $260.5 million, with China as the leading destination at $108.6 million, followed by Singapore at $76.8 million, Hong Kong at $22.3 million and the United States at $20.7 million.

The growth in India's electronics exports showed an increasingly diversified export basket, with non-smartphone electronics registering faster growth and gaining a larger share in overall exports.

The ministry also noted that smartphones continued to remain the largest component, with exports reaching $18.17 billion.

--IANS

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