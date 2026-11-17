New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Security agencies across the country have intensified their crackdown on drug mafias and their networks, with both central and state agencies reporting significant success since the Narendra Modi government announced its resolve to make India drug-free.

Narcotics smugglers operating from Pakistan, Myanmar and India's southern coast have been extensively targeted. The agencies have also busted consignments worth crores of rupees allegedly linked to Mexican drug cartels.

An official said that while the top cartels have come under stress, there has been a mushrooming of private players who try to flood the narcotics market.

"The private market that manufactures drugs at homes or rented places may not directly benefit the top cartels financially. However, it creates the much-needed diversion for these narcotics cartels, allowing them to re-strategise and subsequently re-enter the market," the official said.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the number of DIY (do-it-yourself) drug videos has been increasing considerably on the Internet.

"These videos are promoted by players operating abroad and demonstrate ways of preparing synthetic drugs at home. They also provide information on procurement tactics and methods to keep operations inexpensive, while generating substantial profits once the substances enter the market," the official said.

Since the government stepped up its war on drugs, several safeguards have been introduced to restrict the availability of chemicals used in the manufacture of narcotics. For instance, the government notified 2-bromo-4-methylpropiophenone as a controlled substance in March this year to curb the production of mephedrone.

Another official said that immediately after this notification by the government, videos on using alternatives flooded the Internet.

“These individuals are aware that after some time, such content gets taken down due to a legal request. This prompted these persons to create DIY drug videos and circulate them on chat groups and other encrypted channels,” the official said.

Since 2-bromo-4-methylpropiophenone is now a controlled substance, it cannot be imported or transported openly. Instead, cartels have been helping private players indirectly by suggesting evasion tactics.

The chemical is now disguised as legal industrial goods, such as pharmaceutical intermediaries, fertilisers, paint thinners and dye chemicals. This is done by using the fired customs paperwork and Harmonised System Codes.

Further, single large batches are not being moved across state lines. Crew members have been told to break down the stockpiles into smaller parcels and then sent via private couriers before these make way into the hands of private players, officials say.

In a recent operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled a clandestine mephedrone manufacturing laboratory in Ahmedabad’s Sarkhej area. The accused, Mudassar Ahmed Khan, lived in the premises with his family. He ran a café, which served as a delivery point for the contraband. He had procured material through suppliers in Mandsaur and Ahmedabad, and also through online e-commerce platforms.

This is one of the many busts that the agencies have undertaken where private players are concerned. There has been an increasing and disturbing shift in the manner in which narcotics smuggling is taking place.

Investigations into such cases do not reveal any direct link to the big cartels. However, a deeper look clearly suggests that the big players are indirectly aiding the private networks. Although it may not benefit them financially, it still keeps the agencies busy, which in turn could give them time to recover from their losses and rebuild supply chains that were broken by the Indian agencies, an official said.

--IANS

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