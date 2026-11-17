Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Punjabi singer and actor Satinder Sartaaj took to social media to share glimpses of his Dubai trip.

He offered a peek into the city's luxurious lifestyle and artistic charm. Taking to Instagram, Satinder shared a video that captures him enjoying the city's luxurious surroundings and artistic appeal. It also gives a peek into Dubai's art scene, with paintings and creative displays adding to the visual experience. Through the video, Satinder gives a glimpse of the city's blend of contemporary luxury, culture and artistic expression.

Needless to say, through his post, the singer showcased the city's blend of grandeur, art and culture. The video also shows the singer dancing and lip-syncing to his latest track, 'Challa'. A soulful Punjabi folk-inspired ballad, the song has been written and sung by Satinder himself. Rooted in the musical heritage of Punjab, the song captures the beauty of unconditional love, unspoken emotions, and enduring connections. The music video features Satinder Sartaaj as a photographer at an old-fashioned studio, capturing moments of love through portraits of couples, families and individuals.

Speaking about the song, Satinder had earlier said, “Punjabi folk music has always been close to my heart, and it is wonderful to see its traditions reach newer audiences. With 'Challa,' we wanted to celebrate love and devotion through lyrics that capture the joy of cherishing someone and wishing the best for them.”

“The vintage setting and visual storytelling made the shoot particularly special, bringing the charm of old-school romance to life. I am also delighted to be part of Maati Season 2, an initiative that celebrates India’s diverse musical traditions and cultural identities.”

Work-wise, Satinder Sartaaj is currently travelling across India as part of his musical concert series, ‘The Philosophy of Resonance – India Tour 2026-27.' The tour, which commenced in October 2026, is scheduled to continue until May 2027, covering 32 cities across the country.

--IANS

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