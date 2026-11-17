Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya has shared a glimpse of his fitness journey.

He revealed that he has given himself three months and 25 days to work towards his fitness goal. Taking to Instagram, Himesh shared that he is currently focused on getting fit and described his progress as a work in progress. He said making the commitment on a public platform has made him feel more responsible about fulfilling the promise he has made to himself.

Sharing his video, Himesh wrote, “Jai Matadi Let’s Rock. 3 months 25 days left to get fit, trying, motivated, work in progress. This information is for me so that I live up to what I have promised to myself. Public platform pe agar keh do then thoda zyada zimmedaar rehta hai dil.”

He further acknowledged that achieving his goal naturally and organically would take time. However, he remains determined to stay committed to the process. “Cheers, and organically and naturally it takes a little time, though it’s difficult yet not impossible,” he added.

Reshammiya also posted a video of himself working out at the gym. In the clip, he is also seen lip-syncing to his song 'Afsaana Banaaya Aapne' from 'Gunmaaster G9'.

Speaking about his latest track, he gad earlier mentioned, “To compose such great, audio-friendly tracks while being true to the story was a task. But God has been kind to bless me with these melodies as a singer and composer. Working with Aditya is always a pleasure, as he has a great understanding of music.”

The upcoming film also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. “Gunmaaster G9” is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated to hit theatres on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

ps/