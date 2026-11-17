New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi government's decision to open the controversial 'Sheesh Mahal', the former official residence of ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to the public, saying people should be able to see the premises and judge for themselves the allegations surrounding its construction.

The reaction came after Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma announced that the property would be opened to visitors from next week, reversing an earlier decision to convert it into a state guest house.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam, referring to Kejriwal's political promises when he entered public life, accused him of abandoning his commitment to simplicity after coming to power.

"Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal entered Indian politics, making big promises. He told all of us, 'What do these people know about politics? We will teach them how to do politics.' Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking,' he had promised that he would neither accept a government bungalow nor use a government car, and that he would run the government like an ordinary citizen after coming to power," Nirupam said.

"However, the entire city of Delhi and the country knows how Kejriwal, after becoming the Chief Minister, developed a lavish official residence, which came to be known as 'Sheesh Mahal'. The Aam Aadmi Party repeatedly claimed that this was "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) propaganda" and that no such Sheesh Mahal existed," he added.

Nirupam said that opening the premises to the public would allow residents to examine the property themselves.

"Now, the BJP has announced that the Sheesh Mahal will be opened to the public. This means every resident of Delhi will be able to visit and see for themselves how the person (Arvind Kejriwal) they trusted, based on his promises, allegedly deceived them and built a lavish palace for himself," he added.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Pravesh Wahi also supported the Delhi government's decision, saying the public should be able to see the facilities inside the property and understand the controversy surrounding it.

"Regarding the announcement made by Parvesh Sahib Singh, the public should know how Kejriwal built a massive 'Sheesh Mahal' equipped with modern amenities. So, I think he must have said this in the context of bringing the truth before the public, and the truth should come out," Wahi said.

BJP senior leader Vijay Sampla also criticised the construction of the residence, alleging that it reflected a lifestyle far removed from the promises made by Kejriwal.

"The Sheesh Mahal which was made, it was made not as a residence of a public servant but as a luxury for leisure. He (Kejriwal) had claimed that he would live like a common man, and not opt for security, and not take up a car. However, he led a very lavish lifestyle; we saw it," Sampla said.

He also added that the incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had not taken over the premises as her official residence and that the property was instead being opened for the public to see.

The Delhi government has decided to open the controversial 'Sheesh Mahal' to the general public from next week, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced on Tuesday, reversing an earlier decision to convert the property into a state guest house.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the decision was taken after considering demands from Delhi residents and the media, who had been seeking access to the property.

"For several years, the people of Delhi have wanted to see Sheesh Mahal. I want to give the people of Delhi this good news. At the previous Cabinet meeting, it was decided that Sheesh Mahal would be converted into a state guest house. However, keeping in mind the demands of the people of Delhi and the media, it has now been decided to open it to the public," he added.

--IANS

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