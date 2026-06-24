Shankar Mahadevan: Been doing devotional concerts for last 30 years

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan, who is all set to bring his Bhakti music experience with Anandam, spoke about his association with devotional music.

Reflecting on his love for devotional music, Mahadevan said in a statement: “I’ve been doing devotional concerts for many, many years now, almost for the last 30 years, I’m doing devotional concerts.”

“And even if you see the basic fundamentals of Carnatic classical music, which is the form of music which I learned, it’s all spiritual and devotional music.”

He added: “So I’ve been doing concerts for over 30 years now. And finally, I think now, the concept of devotional music, spiritual music, has become so popular, and it’s reaching out to the audiences far, wide, and deep. So it’s something that I really look forward to. And I think it’s a beautiful time.”

Anandam-The Symphony of Devotion will bring together celebrated artists including Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Usha Uthup, Bhoomi Trivedi, Siddharth Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, Himani Kapoor, Nandi Sisters, Nikhar Juneja, and DJ Afterall for a large-scale immersive experience centred around music, devotion, and culture, as per a statement.

Mahadevan is a part of the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy trio that makes music for Indian films. In 2023, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Birmingham City University.

Talking about Mahadevan, he got his early fame as an Indi-pop star with his fusion of Carnatic, Hindustani, and Jazz. At that time, his non-film album, Breathless, topped the Indian music charts in 1998. He won one Grammy Award and received three nominations.

Mahadevan has lent his vocal prowess and compositions to many Bollywood songs that blend classical depth with modern energy, which include “Mitwa” from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, “Kajra Re” from Bunty Aur Babli, and “Gallan Goodiyaan” from Dil Dhadakne Do to name a few.

--IANS

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