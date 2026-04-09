Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her love for the big screen in a throwback video

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor shared a throwback video of herself on social media, revealing that she always desired to see herself on the big screen.

The 'Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan' actress posted an old clip from her childhood days on Instagram, where dad Sanjay Kapoor is recording his little munchkin.

While being recorded, Shanaya insists on seeing herself on the big television screen.

However, dad Sanjay tries to explain to her that he will show her the footage later once it is recorded.

"Daddy will show you in the night, daddy has to shoot you first", he is heard saying.

Shanaya was seen flaunting her beautiful red ethnic dress as a kid, proving her love for the camera from an early age.

Sharing the adorable video with her Instagram family, Shanaya wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Always wanted to see myself on the “big tv” … And it’s going to happen tomorrow! Tu Yaa Main on Netflix! (sic)"

Shanaya loves to turn back the clock from time to time and revisit such fond memories with the users.

In March, Shanaya posted another cute throwback home video of herself with her actress cousin Janhvi Kapoor from their childhood days.

Wishing Janhvi on her birthday, Shanaya penned, “@janhvikapoorHappy birthday love u.”

The clip had the sister duo enjoying each other's company, giggling, laughing, and running around the house.

Meanwhile, Shanaya, who was last seen in "Tu yaa main", revealed that the film came to her at a time when she was not really confident about herself.

"Tu yaa main came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself.. and it gave me that.. and everything more. Tu Yaa Main is now in theatres and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much.. especially taught me how to be a complete BADASS. (still trying.. getting there.. I think) (sic)," her Insta post read.

--IANS

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