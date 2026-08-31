Shalini Pandey: Deeply disturbing to see technology being misused to target and harm individuals, especially women!

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Popular actress Shalini Pandey, who was recently seen in a pivotal role in actor Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai', on Monday said that a recent video that had been circulated online was a fake, Al-generated video of her and that the video was a completely fabricated one which did not depict her.

Taking to her social media timelines to address the issue of the fake video, the actress wrote, "I want to address a fake, Al-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me."

Stating that it was deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women, the actress said, "I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe such misuse of technology should never be normalised."

Appealing to her fans and the general public to report the video immediately if they came across it, the actress said, "If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thank you!"

It may be recalled that in February this year, the actress, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, had urged everyone to pursue their dreams.

When asked how she looked back at that phase of her life when she decided to leave her home to pursue her dreams, Shalini had replied, "I think that was the best decision of my life because I feel anyone who wants to do something should pursue their dreams. I believe if I had not pursued my dream and had done something else, I would not have been happy. So, I am glad that I made that decision. I always look back and see it with very kind eyes, and I am very grateful that I made myself go through that to be here."

The 'Arjun Reddy' actress had stated that the industry had taught her to have self-belief.

Reiterating her belief that constancy is the key to growing in life, Shalini had shared, "I think it is not about the industry, but in life as well, it takes a lot of patience and consistency when you are growing. So, I think that's life, and I believe this industry has taught me a lot, and it has taught me to be patient, it has also taught me to have self-belief, and all this has only gotten stronger with time. I do believe that consistency matters in your growth, and that is also my approach to life in general."

--IANS

mkr/