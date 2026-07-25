Shakira says every child deserves a chance to unlock their potential

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Grammy winner Shakira has praised the underprivileged kids from Uganda who performed with her at the FIFA World Cup Finals for inspiring the world with their talent and infectious joy. She urged governments, businesses, and professionals to invest more in children.

Shakira shared a video on Instagram, where she’s seen hugging the children after the performance. She tagged them as a reminder of the immense potential hidden among forgotten children and stressed that every child deserves equal opportunities to thrive.

She wrote in the caption: “The @ghettokids_tfug have brought us their contagious joy and love, and have inspired us so much with their talent, to remind us that like them there are many kids who live forgotten, and who possess an enormous potential waiting to be unlocked and are just waiting for the opportunity to offer their best!”

“What could be more urgent for our governments, businesspeople and professionals, than investing in children? What has to happen so that kids around the world receive equal opportunities?” the “Queen of Latin Music” mentioned.

“Thank you to the Ghetto Kids of Uganda for awakening these questions in us and for transforming our lives with your magic.”

Shakira has had a significant impact on the musical landscape of Latin America and has been credited with popularizing Hispanophone music globally. Her accolades include four Grammy Awards and 15 Latin Grammy Awards.

Spain was named as the World Champion in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026.

Substitute Ferran Torres turned out to be Spain’s hero as he scored the decisive goal in extra time as La Roja edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After a tense and fiercely contested 90 minutes ended goalless, Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. The forward latched onto Nico Williams’ headed knockdown before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal Spain’s second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since winning the title in South Africa in 2010.

The triumph capped a remarkable tournament for Spain, who went unbeaten throughout the competition and added a second World Cup crown to their historic 2010 success. Argentina, champions in Qatar four years ago, fell agonisingly short in their bid to retain football’s biggest prize.

--IANS

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