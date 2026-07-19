Shah Rukh Khan celebrates as Los Angeles Knight Riders clinch maiden title win in MLC

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon with the title win of his team Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket.

On Sunday, King Khan took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note celebrating his team’s win. He lauded the members of his team for their exceptional performance, conviction and sticking to commitment.

He wrote, “The LAKR stadium. The championship, cricket in America, awesome @SunilPNarine74 @Jaseholder98 @Russell12A and all of the team. Absolutely outstanding. You all said we are here to win not just participate….and u showed it. Love u all….Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo”.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) scripted history as they clinched their maiden Major League Cricket (MLC) title, edging defending finalists Washington Freedom by a thrilling one-run margin in the 2026 final at the Oakland Coliseum. LAKR batted first, and posted 164 runs on the score board with valuable contributions from Sunil Narine and Jason Holder laying the platform for a competitive total. In reply, Washington Freedom mounted a tense chase and came within touching distance, powered by a fighting knock from Pienaar. However, LAKR's bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages, with Shadley delivering a composed final over to restrict Freedom to 163, sealing a dramatic victory.

The victory marked the franchise's first MLC championship after reaching their maiden final earlier in the tournament. LAKR's disciplined bowling effort under pressure and timely all-round performances proved decisive as they completed a memorable campaign, lifting the trophy after one of the closest finals in MLC history.

Earlier, SRK unveiled the Knight Riders Cricket Ground at Fairplex in Pomona, Los Angeles materialising his long-term vision of building a cricket ecosystem in the United States.

The venue serves as the home ground of the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket and is expected to play a significant role in the sport's growth ahead of cricket's return at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

--IANS

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