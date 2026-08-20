Shaggy enjoys a laid-back day with tea and scones

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel", singer Shaggy traded the hustle and bustle for a peaceful day in the English countryside and enjoyed a classic cup of tea and freshly baked scones.

Shaggy shared a video on Instagram, where he was seen sipping on some English tea and freshly baked scones.

He was heard saying: “My English countryside style. This is British. Scones and tea. Flex it.”

Shaggy wrote as the caption: “Day off in the Countryside of England … chillin at the Manor havin my favorite : tea and scones!”

Shaggy, is a Jamaican-American, reggae musician who scored hits with the songs "It Wasn't Me", "Boombastic", "In the Summertime", "Oh Carolina", and "Angel".

He has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, winning twice for Best Reggae Album with Boombastic in 1996 and 44/876 with Sting in 2019, and has won the Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist in 2002.

In 2007, he was awarded the Jamaican Order of Distinction with the rank of Commander. In 2022, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University.

Shaggy decided to pursue his music career and his first hit in 1993, "Oh Carolina", was a dancehall remake of a ska hit by the Folkes Brothers, which appeared in the film Sliver.

The same year, Shaggy appeared on Kenny Dope's hip hop album The Unreleased Project. He worked together with producers such as Sting International, Don One, Lloyd 'Spiderman' Campbell, Robert Livingston and Frankie Cutlass on the Maxi-Single title "Nice and Lovely" Hip Hop Remix. He had further big hits, including "Boombastic" in 1995.

More recently, Shaggy released his studio album Lottery. The 13-track project marked his first album of original, non-holiday material in several years and features collaborations with artists including Jeremih, Robin Thicke, Dexta Daps, Sting, and Anthony Hamilton.

In June 2026, Shaggy was included on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album with the song “Love Always Wins”, a collaboration with Cimafunk and Zema. The track formed part of the official music rollout for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

--IANS

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