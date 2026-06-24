Shaan's elder son Soham Mukherjee turns 24: So Proud of you

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Shaan's elder son Soham Mukherjee turned 24 years old on Wednesday. Wishing him on his social day, the singer expressed his pride in his son through a heartfelt post.

Dropping a video montage of some unseen moments with Soham, Shaan shared on Instagram, "Today it’s 24 years since I became a Father...Wishing @sohamukherji a Very Very Happy Birthday !! He’s been producing some amazing tracks with as @prod.neversober with @rizzyricoo , collaborating with all the top artists, and also creating his own brand of music through @citimalll with his Buddies .. and through it all Soham stays grounding as ever .. always a team player letting his work speak and aiming for higher collective glory !! So Proud of you Soham. (sic)"

Shaan's better half, Radhika Mukherjee, also wished her son, revealing that she is proud of the person Soham has turned into.

Radhika penned on IG, "Happy 24th birthday @sohamukherji...You may be 24 today but for me you will always be my little boy. As a parent, you spend years trying to teach your child about life, hoping they grow into a good human being then one day, you realise that your child has become someone you look up to. The fact that I can look to my own son for perspective says more than I ever could about the person you have become."

"Yes, I am proud of your talent and all that you have achieved, but what makes me proudest is your heart. The love and respect you have for us, the way you treat people, your values, your integrity, and your ability to stay grounded no matter what life brings your way. You make me proud every single day not just because you are my son but because you are genuinely one of the finest human beings I know I love you more than words can express and I feel grateful every day that I get to be your mother", she added.

The post concluded with her showering some more love on her firstborn, "Happy birthday, my darling. Keep being exactly who you are. like I always say : I love you more than I love myself", Radhika signed off.

--IANS

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