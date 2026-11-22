New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) At least seven members of the families of Army personnel were killed after their car collided with a trailer truck on the Bhuj-Khavda National Highway in Gujarat's Kutch district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

The horrific accident took place on Saturday night when the victims were returning from Bhuj after visiting the Rann of Kutch. The car collided with a trailer truck, killing all seven occupants on the spot. The deceased included two men, two women and three children, including an infant.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Modi said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

According to an official from the Kutch West Police Control Room, the victims were returning from Bhuj after visiting the Rann of Kutch when their vehicle collided with the trailer truck.

The deceased have been identified as Rinki Nitin Gusain (35), her four-month-old daughter Vamika, Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife Savita Saurabh Singh Negi (30), their three-month-old daughter Sivika, Rajesh Rawat (35) and his seven-year-old daughter Rakshita.

All the victims belonged to Garhwal in Uttarakhand and were family members of Army personnel posted in Bhuj.

The collision was so severe that the car was reduced to a mangled wreck, trapping the occupants inside. Rescue personnel faced considerable difficulty in retrieving the bodies, with the operation taking several hours. The impact also scattered debris and body parts across the road.

Following the incident, District Superintendent of Police Vikas Sunda rushed to the accident site and the hospital to take stock of the situation.

--IANS

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