'Series could have looked different': Santner regrets 'small moments' cost them against India

Hamilton, Nov 1 (IANS) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner regretted that "small moments" cost them what could have been a series win over India after they went down fighting 2-3 at home in the five-match T20I series.

Having lost two of the first three close games, New Zealand bounced back to win the last two matches to close the series on a high note after their strong Hamilton win in the fifth rubber.

"Yeah, I think we'll reflect on that, and we know that it was a very tight series against a very good team. But yeah, I think those small moments, as you said in the first couple of games where, you know, we probably could have won those games or should have. So the series could have looked a lot different," Santner said after New Zealand's seven-wicket win over India at Seddon Park on Sunday.

The Kiwis ran India close in the first two matches, first asking them to chase a record 226 and then almost pulling off a win while defending 180 in the second game. Santner looked back at the positives from the series.

"But in terms of a cricketing point of view, there's a lot of good stuff. The batting was really good, and then the bowling - guys adapted brilliantly last couple of games. So, you know, there's a lot of positives. Obviously the scoreline shows 3-2 to India, but could have been the other way around," he added.

The Kiwis did well in the fifth match to adapt to the conditions and bowled hard lengths, while also varying their bowling plans. The New Zealand skipper heaped praise on the bowlers.

"Yeah, I thought we mixed it up really nicely. I think that was a little bit with the new ball, and then Shreyas and Kishan put their foot on the gas and we, the seamers, kind of mixed it up.

"Yorkers, wide, a little bit straight with length. So it was, yeah, it was good learning, obviously for us. You know, I guess next time we play at this time of year is probably the World Cup in a couple of years. So you're learning from these games this time of the year," he added.

Santner reserved special praise for Glenn Phillips, who scored 341 runs in the series with a century and a half-century. "Yeah, I mean, to do it every game is pretty special. He does give himself a little bit of time, and then he can hit some good areas, play some strong shots. And against a good bowling attack, as we've seen.

"They're a great side. So for him to do it every game and put us in great positions with the bat, as you said at the start, I think the batting's been really good. You know, 200 most games and then obviously a 260 as well. So yeah, and he was a crucial part of that," Santner added.

--IANS

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