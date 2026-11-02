November 02, 2026 1:37 PM हिंदी

Senthilkumar reaches Czech Open squash final

Senthilkumar reaches Czech Open squash final

Brno, Nov 2 (IANS) India’s Velavan Senthilkumar has advanced to the final of the Czech Open squash in Brno, a USD 35,000 PSA copper-level tournament, beating French world No. 32 Auguste Dussourd.

Senthilkumar beat the Frenchman 11-7, 12-10, 11-1 in the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Indian will take on top seed and world No. 31 Greg Lobban of Scotland as he hunts a second title of the season.

Top seed Lobban defeated Toufik Mekhalfi of France 11-9, 11-5, 11-4 to make it to the final.

Earlier, Senthilkumar made it to the semi-finals after beating Argentine Jeremias Azana 11-3, 11-8, 11-7. The Indian made light work of Argentine Jeremias Azana in game one, taking it 11-3. From there, the rallies became fast, intense and exciting. Senthilkumar found the quality at the front of the court to close out the following games 11-8, 11-7.

The Indian defeated Argentinian world No 64 and eighth seed Jeremias Azana 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 in the quarterfinals and Brazil’s Diego Gobbi 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 in the second round following a bye in the opener.

In August, Senthilkumar won his maiden PSA Copper-level squash title after beating Hungarian No. 1 Balazs Farkas in straight games in the Budapest Open 2026 final. This was his biggest title of his career and overall the second.

The triumph in Budapest came ahead of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, where Senthilkumar won a bronze medal in the Mixed Team event, partnering with Joshna Chinappa.

He was also part of the bronze-winning men's team. The Indian men's team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Malaysia in the semifinal to finish third on the podium.

Squash will make its Olympic debut at LA 2028.

--IANS

bc/vi

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