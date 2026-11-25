New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Indian stock markets extended their rally on Wednesday as the headline index, Sensex, soared over 2,000 points after a gap-up start, tracking strong foreign investor inflows, robust corporate earnings and buying in banking and technology stocks.

At around 11:45 am, the Sensex was trading at 84,470.44, up 2,034.45 points or 2.46 per cent. The 30-scrip basket had opened 1.21 per cent or 1,000 points higher at 83,436.89.

Similarly, Nifty 50 opened at 25,658.35, up 1.2 per cent, or about 300 points. It touched an intraday high of 25,951.65 so far, up 2.37 per cent or 602 points.

Financials and private banks led the rally, with Nifty Private Bank up 2.97 per cent. FMCG also gained 2.88 per cent, followed by Financial Services Ex-Bank at 2.28 per cent.

The sharp rise in domestic equities came despite a softer trend across Asia, where investors remained cautious after a fresh decline in US technology stocks reignited concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence-driven market rally.

Analysts said Indian equities were continuing to outperform global peers due to improving fundamentals and strong foreign investor interest.

They further noted that India's improving fundamentals, reflected in the impressive 27 per cent earnings growth of Nifty 50 companies in the second quarter, have the potential to support increasing FII inflows and impart resilience to the market.

In addition, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers on Monday, purchasing Indian equities worth Rs 5,673 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) booked profits and sold shares worth Rs 2,760 crore.

Analysts said continued foreign inflows, strong earnings momentum and attractive valuations in key sectors such as financials and technology could help support the market despite elevated global volatility.

Additionally, Wall Street ended lower overnight as technology shares gave up part of the previous session's gains that had followed the surprise return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive.

Asian markets subsequently weakened amid concerns about elevated AI-related valuations and continued volatility in the technology sector.