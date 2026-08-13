'We have skill, fitness, mindset to challenge any team': Savita ahead of Hockey WC

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia says India will enter the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 with renewed belief after winning the FIH Nations Cup, with the veteran preparing for her third consecutive World Cup and confident that the side has the quality to compete with every opponent in the tournament.

For Punia, the upcoming global event carries added personal significance. Having represented India at two previous World Cups, the experienced goalkeeper views a third appearance as the result of years of commitment and as an opportunity to shoulder greater responsibility within the squad.

“Playing in the World Cup means a lot to me because this is my third World Cup. For any hockey player, the World Cup and the Olympics are the two biggest stages. Every athlete dreams of representing their country on those platforms. To be part of a third consecutive World Cup is a huge achievement. I have worked extremely hard to get here, and in every edition, I have tried to give my best for the team. This time, I have more experience, and that gives me confidence. As a senior player, I want to lead by example, stay calm under pressure, and help the team perform at its best,” Savita told JioStar.

That experience, she believes, will be important for a team that heads into the World Cup after one of its most encouraging recent campaigns. India's Nations Cup success not only brought home a gold medal but also strengthened the players' confidence after several close contests against leading international sides.

“Winning the FIH Nations Cup was a big achievement because all the top teams were there. It was a competitive tournament, and coming out on top gave us a huge boost and winning a gold medal after a long time has lifted the team's morale and belief. In recent years, during the FIH Pro League, we have played close matches against top sides like Argentina, Netherlands, and Germany. Those games showed us that we can match the best teams in the world. I can confidently say about this Indian women's hockey team that while all the teams are world-class, there is no team we cannot compete with. We have the skill, the fitness, and the mindset to challenge anyone on our day,” she added.

India's belief, according to Punia, is rooted in more than recent results. She pointed to the team's changing approach to preparation, where players now take greater ownership of their physical conditioning, recovery and performance outside regular training sessions.

“We are going into the Women's Hockey World Cup with a lot of confidence, but our main focus is on our own game. Every team in the World Cup is strong, and there are no easy matches. But if we play to our strengths and stick to our plans, we have a real chance of finishing on the podium. We are putting in the hard work every single day, both individually and as a unit. The approach has changed over time. Earlier, players used to do only what the coach told them. Now, everyone takes ownership of their fitness and recovery. We pay attention to diet, injury prevention, and extra sessions. As goalkeepers, we often have three or four additional sessions in a week, but we stay motivated because we know it will help us perform when it matters most,” Savita stated.

As one of the senior-most members of the group, Punia also highlighted the leadership dynamic within the squad, reserving special praise for captain Salima Tete and the way she works alongside vice-captain Navneet Kaur to keep the team connected.

“Salima is not only a great captain but also a phenomenal player and an aggressive midfielder. Her speed is a big strength for us, especially when she charges out as the first runner during penalty corner defense. She reads the game well and puts pressure on the opposition early. As senior players, we support her in keeping the team united and focused. She respects the senior players, seeks advice when needed, and maintains a strong connection with the team. Along with vice-captain Navneet Kaur, she helps lead the group forward and ensures everyone stays on the same page,” she mentioned.

--IANS

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