Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti arrives in New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Liberia's Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit. She is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, in New Delhi today.

While extending a warm welcome to Liberia's Foreign Minister, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Warmly welcome Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia on her arrival in New Delhi. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the warm and close ties between India and Liberia."

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar met a Parliamentary delegation from Liberia for a peer learning programme and reaffirmed commitment towards deeper Global South partnership.

“A pleasure to meet a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for the IBSA‑funded peer‑learning programme. Exchanged views on development programmes, sharing the experience of Jan‑Dhan Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, SVAnidhi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, and Mission Amrit Sarovar. Appreciated their interest and reaffirmed our commitment towards deeper Global South partnership,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

The delegation comprised members of the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives and members of the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Liberia, led by Ellen‑Attoh Wreh, along with representatives of UN Women.

The delegation also met Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The delegation is on an visit to India from August 10-15 on a South‑South Peer Learning Mission, organised with the support of UN Women and funded by the Governments of India, Brazil and South Africa through the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) Fund, administered by the United Nations Office for South‑South Cooperation.

Both sides had a substantive exchange on areas of shared interest and expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation between the two countries within the framework of South‑South cooperation, according to the statement released by the ministry.

“The Minister, Annapurna Devi, underlined India’s approach of viewing women as active agents of national development and highlighted India’s legislative, programmatic and institutional commitment to women’s empowerment, including in the areas of women’s political representation, gender‑responsive governance and budgeting, institutional responses to violence against women, the care economy and women’s leadership in local governance,” the Ministry stated.

India and Liberia share long-standing friendly relations. Liberia has supported India’s candidature at various United Nations (UN) fora. India opened a resident Mission in Liberia's capital, Monrovia, in 2021, according to Indian Embassy in Liberia statement. Opening of the new resident Mission has generated a lot of goodwill and scope for strengthening the already existing friendly relations.

--IANS

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