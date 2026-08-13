Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from celebrations of her first ‘Teej’ at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's house

Mumbai, August 13 (IANS) Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated her first Teej festival at the residence of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

The actress expressed her sheer happiness upon being a part of the celebration and called it a homely feeling.

The actress shared glimpses of the festivities on her social media account. Dressed in a vibrant green and orange Paithani saree, Kangana was seen enjoying the celebrations, dancing with other women, applying mehendi and posing with CM Rekha Gupta on a flower-decorated swing.

Sharing a series of pictures from the celebration, Kangana wrote in Hindi, that further translated into English reads as, “Meri pehli Teej ka tyohaar, Rekha didi ke ghar pe, sach mein ek badi bahen ka payaar aur dular bilkul ghar jaisa apnapan. Sabko teej ki anek shubhkamnaein.”

The actress revealed that it was her first ever Teej celebration at Rekha Gupta’s home and that the love and affection of an elder sister made her feel completely at home.

Kangana completed her traditional look with a statement choker, matching earrings and bangles, while a red bindi and mehendi added to her festive appearance.

The festive post comes amid Kangana’s latest jibe at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, post a statement that he made against the current government, while in support of the student protest in Delhi a few days ago.

For the uninitiated, Kangana recently took a sharp swipe at Naseeruddin Shah after the actor used the analogy of a “dog with a bone” while commenting on why several A-list celebrities had not spoken publicly about the protests. He had said that people would speak when their conscience prompted them, adding that a dog with a bone in its mouth could not bark until the bone dropped or broke its teeth.

Actor Piyush Mishra later questioned which “dogs” with “bones in their mouths” were silent during the Jharkhand protests, prompting Kangana to join the debate.

Sharing a report on Mishra’s remarks, Kangana had written that everyone was “someone’s dog”, but said she personally took pride in guarding and fighting for the country whose bread she ate. She further alleged that the veteran actor “eats the bread of this country, but fights for the neighbouring country”.

Taking the jibe further, Kangana wrote that being called a dog was a compliment in today’s times. She emphasised that loyalty and cuteness were rare, and that she would “rather be a dog than a lomdi” like Naseeruddin Shah.

–IANS

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