'Selection committee deserves credit for spotting Gurnoor Brar’s potential': Gavaskar

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has praised the Indian selection committee and team management for identifying and backing young pacer Gurnoor Brar, whose impressive performance helped India secure a commanding 170-run victory over Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow.

Brar was one of the standout performers with the ball as India bowled Afghanistan out for 232 in 44.3 overs after posting a mammoth 402, sealing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The left-arm seamer returned figures of 3/60 and played a key role in dismantling the visitors’ batting line-up.

“His run-up is so good, his rhythm is so good, he was hitting the deck and getting the ball to climb. The wicket he got of Gurbaz was particularly impressive because of the way that bouncer followed him. It’s very accurate. It comes right at you, exactly where the batter does not want it,” Gavaskar told Jio Hotstar.

The batting great also credited chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the selection panel for looking beyond numbers and recognising Brar’s potential.

“I think the selection committee deserves all the compliments. If you look at his stats, or his India A performances, they’re okay, but not to the extent where you would say he deserved an India cap. However, the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, saw something in him, and that’s why they picked him. He’s also been backed by the management, which is so important,” he added.

Gavaskar also reflected on captain Shubman Gill’s magnificent run of form and explained how a player’s personal performances can influence decision-making as a leader.

Gill led from the front with a superb 154 off 110 balls, sharing a match-defining 224-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, who smashed 125 off 79 deliveries, as India piled up 402 all out.

“When you’re not getting runs, you’re not confident about making those marginal moves that come from your gut feel, like holding back a bowler who has bowled well, giving him an extra over, or moving a fielder from a certain position. That gut feel is a lot stronger when you’re personally performing,” Gavaskar explained.

“But if you’re not performing, even when you get a gut feel, you’re apprehensive about making that call because you’re worried about getting it wrong. Since you’re also not performing as a player, you’ll be criticised for your captaincy as well,” he added.

Looking ahead to the third and final ODI in Chennai, Gavaskar believes India’s spin department remains the area where the team management will seek greater clarity despite the convincing series win.

“I think Rohit and Jaiswal at the top will be the combination again for the last game. The spin department is where India will be looking to tick a few boxes. Kuldeep has bowled well without getting the wickets, and Harsh Dubey bowled well and picked up three wickets in the first game, but he was a little on the expensive side,” Gavaskar said.

“That is where India will be looking for some answers over the next few ODIs, not just in the final game of the series in Chennai,” he concluded.

--IANS

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