Second edition of Rugby Premier League to be held in Hyderabad from June 16-28

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Rugby India on Monday announced that the second edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) will take place at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad from June 16 to 28.

After a successful inaugural event last year in Mumbai, the second edition will include the same six franchises from the first, maintaining a high-performance platform that features top Indian and international players, and delivers an exciting, action-filled rugby experience for fans.

Welcoming the league to Hyderabad, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture & Sports Department), Government of Telangana, said, “Hyderabad’s emergence as a global sporting destination reflects Telangana’s long-term policy vision and institutional support for international partnerships. Events like the Rugby Premier League contribute significantly to tourism, urban visibility, and the broader sports economy of the State.”

Echoing this sentiment and outlining the league’s continued evolution, Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, said, “With everything one does in life, the quest is to always do better, be better, deliver better. That will continue to be the cornerstone of the RPL.”

Elaborating on how this philosophy is implemented within the league, he added, “Building a world-class property will never be enough. We will always strive to deliver a better product for our fans, do better by our sponsors and last but not the least, be better partners for our franchises, their owners and their support staff. RPL 2026 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad sets out to achieve all this and more. We promise a better fan experience, an even more thrilling quality of world-class rugby and a brilliant television and OTT product. As always, we cannot do anything alone. We rely on all our partners, including the media, to guide, advise and be the wind beneath our wings. Here’s to a cracking RPL 2026!”

The decision to host the league in Hyderabad aligns with GMR Sports’ broader commitment to developing world-class sporting ecosystems. The announcement follows GMR Sports’ recent signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana, with a shared focus on developing a Satellite Sports City within Bharat Future City.

GMR Sports’ CEO, Satyam Trivedi, announced the second Rugby Premier League season will be held in Hyderabad at Gachibowli Stadium, highlighting the city’s prime infrastructure, connectivity, passionate fans, and the presence of a franchise partner. This move reflects GMR Sports’ dedication to promoting rugby's growth, offering top-tier sporting experiences, and inspiring future athletes in Hyderabad and across India.

A. Sonibala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG), emphasised the event's significance from a high-performance perspective. “Hosting the Rugby Premier League at the Gachibowli Stadium strengthens our high-performance ecosystem and provides invaluable exposure to emerging talent. Such international competitions accelerate athlete development and reinforce Telangana’s commitment to sporting excellence,” she said.

The second edition of the Rugby Premier League is poised to showcase top-level rugby with elite competition, a tested league format, and a new host city, all while further supporting the growth of rugby in India.

--IANS

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