Anees Bazmee revisits his Bollywood beginnings with Govinda-Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Swarg’ as film turns 36

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Filmmaker and writer Anees Bazmee turned nostalgic as his first major writing project, Swarg starring late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna, Govinda completed 36 years.

Taking to his social media account, Aneez Bazmee shared the film’s poster featuring Rajesh Khanna and Govinda, and gook a trip down memory lane, recalling the movie that marked a major turning point in his career as a writer.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “On the 36th anniversary of Swarg, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude! As a writer, the very first film marked a turning point in my career. The love and appreciation I received from everyone meant the world to me. When they said ‘the writer had arrived’, since then, I've been fortunate to write for many talented filmmakers!”

Talking about the movie, Swarg diirected by David Dhawan released in 1990 and went on to become a commercial success.

The film starred Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Madhavi, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and others.

The emotional family drama revolved around loyalty, betrayal and dedication, with Rajesh Khanna playing the dignified patriarch ‘Sahabji’, while Govinda essayed his house help and fiercely loyal aide Krishna.

Talking about Aneez Bazmee, he began his screenwriting journey in the late 1980s before moving into direction.

Over the years, he has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s biggest entertainers, including No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

–IANS

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