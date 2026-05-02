IPL 2026: Rickelton ‘over the moon’ with maiden hundred, reveals late call‑up eased pressure

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton said he was ‘over the moon’ after scoring his first IPL century, adding that the late call‑up for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad helped him play with freedom and reduced the pressure of expectation.

MI are under pressure after losing six of their first eight matches, despite Rickelton hitting an unbeaten 123 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing at the Wankhede Stadium. Rickelton has been their standout performer, giving MI some stability at the top in what has been a difficult season.

“Over the moon obviously to get an IPL hundred. Been a dream of mine for quite a long period of time. We had a meeting the night before, trying to take a stance and put the team forward, and you know, try and make a play for the side. So really chuffed that I managed to try lead that line, I thought.

“But I was extremely disappointed, the IPL's crazy that these scores are getting chased down that frequently and that easily as well. So a little bit worrying, but it's still a great occasion, I suppose. Still a lot to look forward to,” Rickelton said to the broadcasters ahead of the clash.

On how he prepared for the late inclusion, Rickelton recalled, “I did not. I was in the pool with my family. Everyone was over here. So, I trained the morning before in the gym with Chappie and put in a good shift. Like I said, I checked my phone. I had six missed calls saying Quinny's (Quinton de Kock) out, you are in tonight.

“So, probably the lesson there is the ability not to overthink and not to worry about the game and almost view it as a bit of a free hit. Didn't know how long Quinny was going to be out for either. So just to kind of unburden yourself from that expectation and the pressure that most of us put ourselves under.

“Kind of just let me take the opportunity, just be positive. Had a great partner with Jacks. He was really positive and eager to get going. Like I said, just the short amount of time made me think about a lot less,” he added.

Rickelton also spoke about the challenge of maximising the Power-play. “I think that pressure is always going to exist internally, but just with the trend of the IPL, there's always something unique. Each ground has its own characteristics.

“Each player has their own characteristics as well. I think it's tricky to try not to get caught up in the trend of the IPL and try not to overextend yourself too much. Everyone here has their own unique set of skills. We can't all play like each other.

“If we could, it would be a different game. But to try and give yourself the best chance of, you doing what you can for the team and maximising that opportunity in the power play. Hopefully, Jacksey and I can do that tonight,” he concluded.

--IANS

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