May 02, 2026 8:30 PM हिंदी

La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid coach Arbeloa plays down title talk ahead of Espanyol clash

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa plays down title talk ahead of Espanyol clash in the La Liga on Sunday. Photo credit: Real Madrid/X

Madrid, May 2 (IANS) Real Madrid travel to play Espanyol on Sunday, knowing that defeat could spell the end of their slim title hopes and force the team to endure a potentially humiliating moment away to FC Barcelona at Camp Nou on May 10.

A Barcelona victory away to Osasuna on Saturday would mean that anything other than a Real Madrid win against Espanyol would hand Barcelona the La Liga title a week before hosting the El Clásico.

With the newly-crowned champion traditionally given a guard of honour by their next rival, that scenario would see Real Madrid players applauding Barcelona onto the pitch in front of a packed stadium--something no Real Madrid fan would want to see, reports Xinhua.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Real Madrid coach Alvaro ArbeloaAlvaro Arbeloa brushed aside the possibility, saying it was "not my biggest motivation" ahead of the Espanyol game.

"Winning the three points--that's my motivation," Arbeloa said. "I'm thinking about tomorrow's game. I'm focused, I'm always thinking about Real Madrid. The future is tomorrow," he insisted.

With Real Madrid 11 points behind Barcelona in La Liga and facing another season without winning a title, media attention has turned to the club's future, with Jose Mourinho mentioned as a possible replacement for Arbeloa.

"I understand the questions, but my only answer is that the future is tomorrow and winning the three points. Every match is vital for me, and tomorrow's game is the most important thing," the coach reiterated.

Arbeloa also delivered a pointed message to some members of his squad.

"The results are far from what Real Madrid should be. You can't beat anyone these days by just getting off the bus, and we have to improve a lot and collectively because we don't have enough talent to keep the ball on the ground and play individually," he said, adding that some players "have a different mentality, and we've paid the price in points."

Real Madrid will be without several players on Sunday: Eder Militao is out following hamstring surgery, Rodrygo has a long-term knee injury, while Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler are sidelined with muscle problems. Thibaut Courtois is also unavailable due to a thigh injury that has kept him out for several weeks.

Espanyol have yet to win a match in 2026 and have slipped from competing for European places to battling for points to avoid relegation.

--IANS

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