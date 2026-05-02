India's first barrier-less tolling logs around 41,500 vehicles on Day 1

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) India's first multi-lane free flow (MLFF) barrier-less tolling system recorded around 41,500 vehicles at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch stretch of NH-48 in Gujarat on the first day of operations, according to official data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday.

The system that was rolled out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has enabled vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag-based electronic toll collection.

The barrier-less framework is designed to ensure seamless traffic flow with minimal human intervention and is expected to reduce congestion, cut travel time, improve fuel efficiency and lower vehicular emissions on national highways.

The launch was announced on Friday by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who described the rollout as a major milestone in the digitisation of India's tolling ecosystem and the modernisation of highway infrastructure in line with global standards.

Union Minister Gadkari said the system would enhance ease of living for citizens and promote ease of doing business by enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods and logistics across the country.

The rollout comes as the Union government has already transitioned to fully digital toll collection across National Highway fee plazas, with payments being processed through FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) from April 2026.

FASTag penetration has crossed 98 per cent, significantly transforming toll collection practices.

Moreover, NHAI has advised highway users to maintain an adequate balance in their FASTag accounts.

In cases of insufficient balance or invalid FASTag, an electronic notice will be issued, requiring payment within 72 hours, failing which double toll charges may be levied.

The MLFF system is part of the Union government's broader push to create a more efficient, transparent and commuter-friendly highway network.

--IANS

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