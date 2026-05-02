May 02, 2026 8:29 PM हिंदी

India's first barrier-less tolling logs around 41,500 vehicles on Day 1

India's first barrier-less tolling logs around 41,500 vehicles on Day 1

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) India's first multi-lane free flow (MLFF) barrier-less tolling system recorded around 41,500 vehicles at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch stretch of NH-48 in Gujarat on the first day of operations, according to official data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday.

The system that was rolled out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has enabled vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag-based electronic toll collection.

The barrier-less framework is designed to ensure seamless traffic flow with minimal human intervention and is expected to reduce congestion, cut travel time, improve fuel efficiency and lower vehicular emissions on national highways.

The launch was announced on Friday by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who described the rollout as a major milestone in the digitisation of India's tolling ecosystem and the modernisation of highway infrastructure in line with global standards.

Union Minister Gadkari said the system would enhance ease of living for citizens and promote ease of doing business by enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods and logistics across the country.

The rollout comes as the Union government has already transitioned to fully digital toll collection across National Highway fee plazas, with payments being processed through FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) from April 2026.

FASTag penetration has crossed 98 per cent, significantly transforming toll collection practices.

Moreover, NHAI has advised highway users to maintain an adequate balance in their FASTag accounts.

In cases of insufficient balance or invalid FASTag, an electronic notice will be issued, requiring payment within 72 hours, failing which double toll charges may be levied.

The MLFF system is part of the Union government's broader push to create a more efficient, transparent and commuter-friendly highway network.

--IANS

ag/khz

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan's overseas scandals shaped by spillover of domestic failures: Report

Pakistan's overseas scandals shaped by spillover of domestic failures: Report

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa plays down title talk ahead of Espanyol clash in the La Liga on Sunday. Photo credit: Real Madrid/X

La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid coach Arbeloa plays down title talk ahead of Espanyol clash

Harmanpreet Kaur admits Amanjot Kaur’s absence from Women’s T20 World Cup a big blow, backs Bharti, Radha to come good in the England tour, during the press conference in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit:

Harmanpreet admits Amanjot’s absence from T20 WC a big blow, backs Bharti, Radha to come good

Ryan Rickelton ‘over the moon’ with maiden hundred, reveals late call‑up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 eased pressure.

IPL 2026: Rickelton ‘over the moon’ with maiden hundred, reveals late call‑up eased pressure

India's first barrier-less tolling logs around 41,500 vehicles on Day 1

India's first barrier-less tolling logs around 41,500 vehicles on Day 1

Confidence high in the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of their clash against Mumbai Indians, says Anshul Kamboj ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Confidence high in CSK camp ahead of clash against MI, says Anshul Kamboj

Anees Bazmee revisits his Bollywood beginnings with Govinda-Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Swarg’ as film turns 36

Anees Bazmee revisits his Bollywood beginnings with Govinda-Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Swarg’ as film turns 36

MP Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang pledges talent hunt and Shooting League of India at the opening ceremony of the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting competition at the M.P. Shooting Academy in Bhopal. Photo credit: NRAI

MP Sports Minister pledges talent hunt and Shooting League of India

Govt clears Rs 895 crore railway projects to boost metro capacity, safety

Govt clears Rs 895 crore railway projects to boost metro capacity, safety

MoUs with industry focus on skill-led manufacturing at Vibrant Gujarat regional meet in Surat

MoUs with industry focus on skill-led manufacturing at Vibrant Gujarat regional meet in Surat