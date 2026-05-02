IPL 2026: Confidence high in CSK camp ahead of clash against MI, says Anshul Kamboj

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj said the team’s confidence remains strong going into the marquee clash against Mumbai Indians, adding that extensive preparation has kept spirits high despite the ups and downs of the season.

CSK are at seventh place in the points table and are coming back into action after suffering an eight-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans. “Everyone’s confidence is high because everyone is practising well, everyone is ready. In matches, there are always ups and downs, but if your preparation is good, then confidence always remains high,” Kamboj said to broadcasters ahead of the clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On the rivalry between MI and CSK, Kamboj said, “Both are strong teams, both are successful teams, so it’s normal to expect a good match between them. When two champion teams of the league face each other, everyone tries to compete hard and win, so the level of competition is always high.”

Reflecting on his own season, where he’s picked 14 wickets in eight games, Kamboj underlined the importance of team success over individual milestones. “Personally, this is a team game. Even if things go well individually, it’s more important that things go well for the team. Until the team performs well, personal milestones take a back seat. So my focus is always on how I can contribute to the team’s victory.”

Speaking about his role with the new ball, especially with Khaleel Ahmed sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Kamboj stated, “For the powerplay, I’m keeping things simple. I try to understand what the pitch and conditions require and plan accordingly. I focus on not overthinking or doing things that aren’t necessary, and instead concentrate more on what is needed and try to execute that well.”

Chennai Super Kings are struggling to keep their hopes alive and need to win all of their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs stage in IPL 2026.

--IANS

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