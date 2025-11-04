Sean Williams enters rehab for drug addiction, ruled out of Zimbabwe selection

Harare, Nov 4 (IANS) Veteran Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams will be unavailable for national selection, with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirming that his central contract will not be renewed after the player revealed he has been battling drug addiction and has entered rehabilitation.

In an official statement, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) cited “a history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability, which has affected team preparations and performance.”

The board confirmed that Williams, 39, will not have his central contract renewed beyond 2025, despite a distinguished international career spanning over two decades and 273 appearances across formats.

Williams had withdrawn from the national squad ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, initially citing personal reasons. ZC later revealed that, following an internal inquiry into his absence, the veteran batter had confessed to struggling with drug addiction and had voluntarily entered rehabilitation.

“ZC expects all contracted players to maintain the highest levels of professionalism, discipline, and adherence to team protocols and anti-doping regulations,” the board said. “While we commend him for seeking help, withdrawal from team duties in circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards.”

Since his debut in 2005, Williams has scored over 8,000 international runs, including 5,217 in ODIs at an average of 37.53, with eight centuries and 37 fifties. Earlier this year, he surpassed James Anderson as the longest-serving active international cricketer.

Throughout his career, Williams has often found himself at odds with the board. After captaining Zimbabwe’s U-19 team at the 2006 World Cup in Sri Lanka, he initially declined a central contract, seeking opportunities overseas, before reversing his decision a few months later. Similar disputes resurfaced in 2008, when he again left for South Africa before making another comeback.

In 2014, despite his strong record against spin, Williams was excluded from the Bangladesh tour following irregular participation in a training camp and an incomplete disciplinary process.

“ZC sincerely recognises and appreciates his invaluable contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades,” the statement concluded. “Williams has played a crucial role in many of the team’s defining moments, leaving behind a lasting legacy both on and off the field. ZC wishes him strength in his recovery and success in the next chapter of his life.”

