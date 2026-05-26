'India's prestige has grown worldwide': Varanasi lauds PM Modi on 12 years in office

Varanasi, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office drew praise on Tuesday from devotees and residents in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, with many hailing his leadership for boosting India's global standing and accelerating development in the temple city.

People from Varanasi and visitors said the country's image has strengthened significantly on the global stage during PM Modi's tenure, while Kashi has witnessed visible changes in infrastructure, cleanliness and religious development.

Pooja Pandey, a local resident, said PM Modi's tenure had brought major achievements for the country and transformed Varanasi.

"PM Modi's tenure has been very good. We had never achieved so many accomplishments before. Today, India is well recognised in all foreign countries; earlier, it was not like this. A lot of good work has also been done in Varanasi, which is his parliamentary constituency. Security has improved, employment opportunities have increased, and by developing the corridor, he provided jobs to many unemployed people. There may hardly be any Prime Minister like him. We want him to return again in 2029," she told IANS.

Another resident, Raghavendra Singh, pointed to cleanliness and beautification in the city.

"PM Modi's tenure has been very good. Earlier, people used to create filth everywhere. Today, beautification has taken place in every lane and street," he said.

Devotees visiting from other districts and states also echoed similar views, saying the transformation in Varanasi was clearly visible.

Gaurav Pandey, a devotee from Bihar, said the difference compared to a decade ago was remarkable.

"If we compare it to 10-12 years ago, there was not this much development when we used to come here. Now everything has become very beautiful. Cleanliness has improved a lot," he said.

Satendra Gupta, a devotee from Hathras, praised the government's efforts towards temple restoration and promoting Sanatan traditions.

"The tenure has been very good, especially for Sanatan Dharma. He has created a strong image for himself and for the country across the world, which is highly commendable. Temples have been renovated and restored very well," Gupta said.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, a devotee from Ghazipur, said Kashi had witnessed unprecedented development in recent years.

"What had not happened in Kashi over the last 70 years has happened now. Whether it is roads, electricity or any other arrangements, there has been major improvement," he said.

With PM Modi marking 12 years in office, voices from Varanasi reflected appreciation for the city's changing landscape and the belief among many residents and devotees that India's visibility and prestige have risen globally under his leadership.

--IANS

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