Having Shabnim back in SA colours will help us lift the trophy: Skipper Wolvaardt

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) After falling short in three consecutive ICC finals in as many years, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt believes her side will walk in hungrier than ever to taste the silverware at the Women's T20 World Cup next month, while also stating that the return of veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail will help the side to lift the trophy.

In the lead-up to the marquee event, South Africa have derived major inspiration from a 4-1 T20I series win against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

"Reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup finals has obviously been very special for us as a team, but I think it’s also made us even hungrier to go one step further,” Wolvaardt wrote in the ICC column.

Wolvaardt finished the five-T20I series with a staggering 330 runs, including a century and three half-centuries as she scored runs at a strike rate of 168.37.

“Personally, it’s been one of my most enjoyable seasons,” Wolvaardt concedes. "I think a big part of that has come from clarity in my game and just enjoying my cricket. I’ve tried not to put too much pressure on myself and instead focus on contributing to the team in whatever way is needed."

The Proteas side were also bolstered ahead of the tournament by the return of pacer Shabnim Ismail for the T20 World Cup. The 37-year-old, who last represented South Africa in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final in Cape Town, adds vast experience to the Laura Wolvaardt-led squad with 113 T20I appearances and a national record 123 wickets to her name.

Wolvaardt shared that the inclusion of Ismail not only powers them on the field, but also off it. "Having Shabnim Ismail back is very exciting for us. Everyone knows the quality and experience she brings. She’s one of the best fast bowlers in the world and someone who can change a game very quickly. Beyond her skill, she also brings a level of gees (Afrikaans word for vibe) to the group, and I know the team is really happy to have her back in Proteas colours again, to hopefully help us go that one step further and lift the trophy," she wrote.

The upcoming edition is set to be the grandest in the tournament history with a record prize money pool of USD 8,764,615, marking a 10 per cent rise from the 2024 edition. Wolvaardt sees it as a major step for the growth of the women’s game.

“The increase in prize money for this tournament is hugely important for the women’s game. It’s another strong statement about how far the game has come and where it’s heading. For young girls watching around the world, seeing the investment and opportunities continue to grow makes a massive difference. It shows that women’s cricket is being taken seriously and valued on the global stage," she opined.

South Africa are slotted in Group 1 of the Women’s T20 World Cup alongside India, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. They will kickstart their campaign against six-time champions Australia on June 13 at Old Trafford.

--IANS

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