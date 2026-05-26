French Open: Sabalenka eases past Maneiro challenge in straight sets

Paris, May 26 (IANS) World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka began her French Open campaign with a strong performance, quickly defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 in just 1 hour and 15 minutes on Tuesday. The top seed showcased her skills on Court Philippe-Chatrier, marking her 22nd consecutive first-round victory at Grand Slams.

Sabalenka arrived in Paris following a somewhat uneven clay-court season compared to her dominant form earlier this year. She made history as only the fifth woman in the Open Era to achieve the Sunshine Double. Recent losses to Hailey Baptiste in Madrid and Sorana Cirstea in Rome had raised some doubts. Additionally, Bouzas Maneiro came into the match with a reputation for causing upsets in Grand Slam opening rounds. The Spaniard famously defeated defending Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in 2024 and surprised Emma Navarro at Roland Garros last year.

Despite this, Sabalenka maintained control throughout the match. She jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first set and quickly pushed ahead to 5-0 in the second, overwhelming her opponent with her power and accuracy. Her backhand sliced through the court repeatedly, and her growing confidence at the net added a new aspect to her game.

“That's the most enjoyable part of the game right now,” Sabalenka said during her on-court interview. “That I'm able to come to the net, play points there, and it's so much fun. I'm so proud I was able to improve that part of the game and to bring it on court.”

Bouzas Maneiro displayed determination by fighting back to 5-4 in the first set after Sabalenka made a loose smash. In the second set, the Spaniard had moments of brilliance, including a remarkable angled backhand volley and a daring backhand down the line, which briefly delayed the outcome.

However, whenever momentum seemed to shift, Sabalenka responded powerfully. She simplified her strategy, relying on her strength and strong returns to extinguish any chances of a comeback. At 5-4 in the first set, she fired off several clean winners from both sides, while another strong sequence of returns at 5-2 in the second confirmed her victory.

Bouzas Maneiro ultimately double-faulted on match point, allowing Sabalenka to finish another strong performance in the opening round of a Grand Slam. This victory extends her streak, which dates back to the 2020 Australian Open.

--IANS

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