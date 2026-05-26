Central science, innovation schemes to be rolled out in West Bengal: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The government on Tuesday announced to integrate Central scientific and innovation schemes with educational institutions in West Bengal that would help create a stronger pipeline for innovation, scientific learning and research-oriented talent development among the youth.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, held an extensive meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata.

It was decided in the meeting that all major Central schemes related to science, research, innovation and startups would be implemented in West Bengal with immediate effect, according to an official statement.

The meeting also arrived at two key decisions of regional importance -- initiation of a dedicated study on arsenic poisoning in affected districts of West Bengal through CSIR institutions, and commencement of collaborative clinical and drug trial-related research on cancer and antimicrobial therapies involving premier scientific institutions, government medical colleges, cancer hospitals and AIIMS-linked medical networks.

Dr Singh said West Bengal possesses a strong scientific and academic ecosystem, with institutions under the Ministry of Science and Technology already functioning across the state and contributing to advanced areas of research.

He said the state also holds enormous potential for scientific research, clinical trials and innovation-driven collaboration involving research institutions, medical colleges and healthcare networks.

A major focus of the discussions was the implementation of student-centric and women-centric schemes of the Department of Science & Technology in schools and colleges across West Bengal.

It was decided that flagship programmes including INSPIRE, INSPIRE MANAK, Vigyan Jyoti, KIRAN and WISE would be expanded and implemented in a coordinated manner to strengthen scientific temper, innovation and participation of students and women in science and technology sectors.

Dr Singh said the convergence of scientific institutions, academia, healthcare infrastructure and innovation ecosystems can create a new model of science-led regional development in eastern India.

It was further decided that a preliminary coordination meeting involving the State Science & Technology Department and senior officials from Central scientific ministries and departments would be convened within the next few days to prepare an implementation roadmap.

--IANS

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