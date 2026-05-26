Pakistan acting more as ‘messenger than mediator’ in West Asia crisis, may seek economic bailout: Report

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Pakistan's apparent role in diplomatic outreach over the West Asia crisis is only as a "messenger rather than a mediator," a new report has said adding that it could demand "economic bailout" as a prize for its efforts.

The report from The Secretariat said Pakistan assuming a central mediator role would carry risks as it is economically vulnerable and not a modern nation-state in literal sense.

"It will demand a huge pound of flesh as an economic bailout, given its fledgling economy. Islamabad has worked out a financial deal with Riyadh, and a package is being arranged from Washington. It is also trying to woo China for additional grants and loans," the report alleged.

Though it tries to take credit for the success of any peace deal between the US and Iran, history will bear testimony that several other players, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Oman, also had a significant role, it added.

Though Islamabad wants a as a global peacemaker image to whitewash charges against the promotion of cross-border terror, any such efforts cannot absolve its role in creating havoc through cross-border terror and extremism.

Further, the report flagged Pakistan’s deep strategic, military, and economic alliance with China, describing Islamabad as a key partner for Beijing’s military and geopolitical ambitions.

China supplies most of Pakistan’s military hardware and uses the latter as a strategic testing ground for its military technology.

"The progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) continues, boosting Pakistan's energy and transport infrastructure, while giving China direct access to the Indian Ocean," the report noted.

China also provides staunch diplomatic support to Pakistan by shielding it from international scrutiny and blocking UN sanctions against Pakistan-based terror operatives.

Pakistan’s economy suffers from a narrow tax base, heavy import dependence, repeatedly triggering balance-of-payments crises, forcing the country into frequent International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts.

—IANS

aar/pk