Anil Kapoor takes a walk down memory lane in London's Hyde Park

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is presently in London, and while in the city, he decided to spend some time in Hyde Park.

Sharing a video of himself taking a stroll down the place, Anil reflected on all the good memories associated with London, where he has shot a lot of movies, along with many shows and also a bit of shopping.

The 'Subedaar' actor also revealed that he plans to catch up with some friends during the visit.

"Good old london , Hyde park .. looking forward to catching up with friends and colleagues .. lot of good memories of shows , romance , shooting , a bit of shopping too ..,(sic)" read the text overlay on the post.

"Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson was added as the background music for the post.

Anil keeps on sharing such snippets from both his personal and professional life with the netizens.

Recently, Anil, known for his love for fitness and a disciplined lifestyle, showed his Instagram family how he prefers to spend his holidays.

The video had the 'Animal' actor doing intense push-ups outdoors against the backdrop of breathtaking mountains and hills.

He shelled fitness goals posing in a black fitted T-shirt, dark workout pants and a black cap.

“This is how I vacation…," Anil captioned the post.

He further added the track “Live To Win” in the backdrop.

Talking about Anil's professional commitments, Anil will essay a crucial role in "Alpha", also featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Touted to be the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, the project is being made under the direction of Shiv Rawail.

Over and above this, Anil has also been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan's "King". Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will mark the first on-screen collaboration of SRK with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma are also a part of the core cast.

--IANS

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