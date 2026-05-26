IPL 2026: 'Bhuvneshwar Kumar can trouble GT’s top order,' says Sanjay Bangar

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could play a decisive role for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 against the Gujarat Titans, saying his ability to swing the ball both ways makes him a serious threat to GT’s top order.

Bangar said Bhuvneshwar’s new-ball spell could prove crucial against Gujarat’s strong batting unit, particularly against top-order batters Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a real challenge for GT's top three. He swings the ball both ways. He can test Sai Sudharsan with outswing, and trouble Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill with inswing,” Bangar told Jio Hotstar.

The former India all-rounder particularly pointed out Buttler’s vulnerability against deliveries coming back into him and explained how Bhuvneshwar could exploit that weakness.

“Buttler is especially vulnerable to LBW. That's why he often steps out to play around off stump. In the last game, Bhuvi even got him out by bowling him around the wicket,” he added.

Bangar showered praise on the experienced seamer for the intelligence and planning behind his bowling performances throughout the season.

“Every wicket Bhuvi has taken this season has been a work of art. You can see the thought behind each dismissal. I've really enjoyed watching him bowl,” he said.

With conditions in Dharamshala expected to assist seam bowlers with movement and bounce, Bangar felt Bhuvneshwar could once again become a major factor in the high-stakes clash.

“I hope he produces another great performance,” Bangar added.

Bhuvneshwar is having an outstanding IPL 2026 campaign, leading the race for the Purple Cap as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 24 wickets in 14 matches. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he has become the cornerstone of their bowling attack, proving age is just a number with an average of 16.38 and a good economy of 7.70.

--IANS

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