Sciver-Brunt making progress but will miss last group game: ECB

London, June 25 (IANS) England have provided a fresh update on injured captain Nat Sciver-Brunt just minutes after qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, saying she is progressing well in her recovery but will sit out their final group match against New Zealand at The Oval on Saturday.

Sciver-Brunt has been battling a calf problem and was watching on from the sidelines when England defeated the West Indies by 38 runs at Lord's to book their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

England Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement after their win over the West Indies confirming Sciver-Brunt batted in the nets earlier in the day but will miss the group match against New Zealand.

"England Women can confirm that Nat Sciver-Brunt had an MRI scan, and it showed she is making good progress. Nat also batted in the nets on Wednesday," ECB said in a statement

"While her calf is responding well to treatment, the England medical team feel that she needs a little more time for rehabilitation before being available for selection so will miss the group match against New Zealand," it added.

The all-rounder has not played since retiring during England's win against Ireland in their second match of the tournament, where she picked up a left calf strain.

Nat retired hurt on 48 with nine runs needed in England’s four‑wicket win after feeling tightness in her calf but insisted at the conclusion of the game that it was a precautionary decision.

But the ECB later confirmed that a scan revealed a muscle strain in the same area where Nat previously suffered a calf injury in the run-up to the 12-team mega event, ruling her out of the two group matches.

"England Women’s captain Nat Sciver‑Brunt suffered a left calf muscle strain... Following a scan and further assessment by the England medical team, she will be unavailable for the next two fixtures against Scotland and West Indies," the ECB had said.

Vice‑captain Charlie Dean was leading England in the match against Scotland and the West Indies.

--IANS

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