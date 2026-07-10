SBI Funds Management discloses untraceable secretarial records in IPO document

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) SBI Funds Management Ltd -- which is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week -- has disclosed in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that it is unable to trace certain historical corporate records and warned that it cannot assure investors that no legal or regulatory action will be initiated in the future over the missing filings.

"We are unable to trace certain secretarial records, including the form filings made by our Company and certain corporate records required to be maintained by our Company," according to the RHP.

According to the IPO document, the untraceable records include Form 2 relating to the further issue dated June 30, 1992 as well as the offer letters and allotment letters relating to the rights issue dated November 7, 1997.

The company said independent practising company secretaries Manish Ghia & Associates conducted searches at the Registrar of Companies (RoC), reviewed digital records available on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal, examined records maintained by the RoC, and carried out a physical search of statutory and secretarial records at the company's registered office.

It also informed the RoC about the missing corporate records and form filings through a letter dated March 2, 2026.

"While no legal proceedings or regulatory action has been initiated against our Company in relation to the unavailable filings as of the date of this Red Herring Prospectus, we cannot assure you that such proceedings or regulatory actions will not be initiated against our Company in the future in relation to the untraceable filings and corporate records," the company said.

It further stated that "the actual amount of the penalty which may be imposed or loss which may be suffered by our Company cannot be ascertained at this stage" and added that it "cannot assure you that any such proceedings will not have an adverse effect on our financial condition or reputation."

SBI Funds Management, the country's largest asset management company (AMC), will open its Rs 11,693-crore public issue -- which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) -- for public subscription from July 14 to July 16.

The company has fixed price band between Rs 545 and Rs 574 per share.

--IANS

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