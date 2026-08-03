Salman Khan recollects jail time: Small area, 50-60 people, Indian style commode, lizards

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently recollected his time in jail, and spoke about facing the difficulties that prisoners often face in the jails.

The actor recently went to the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’ to see his brother Sohail Khan. A promo from the show has gone viral on the Internet, and it shows Salman talking about the time when he was in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

He told the contestants on the show, “Many years ago, when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. In such a small area, there were 50-60 people there. One bathroom, Indian style commode, sometimes there were lizards, water and s*** were filled all the way till here”.

The actor was in Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan during his periods of incarceration. He spent time there across four different occasions between 1998 and 2018 in connection with the blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases.

The case involves the illegal hunting of two endangered blackbucks in October 1998 during the filming of ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The incident sparked widespread outrage from the local Bishnoi community, who consider the animal sacred.

The event also triggered jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has issued several threats to the actor owing to his involvement in the poaching case.

Earlier, Salman Khan paid a visit to his sibling Sohail Khan, on the sets of the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’. The actor was seen dressed in a denim shirt, black pants, and cowboy hat. The actor posed for the paparazzi. The superstar’s visit came after one of the show's most emotional moments.

Sohail, who entered ‘Alliance’ as a wildcard contestant alongside his former wife Seema Sajdeh, was left heartbroken after she was eliminated from the competition. Reacting to her elimination, Sohail admitted that he did not want Seema to leave the show.

--IANS

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