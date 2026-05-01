May 01, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Sayali, Saima and Humaira named Icon Players for inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League

Sayali, Saima and Humaira named Icon Players for inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has named Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor and Humaira Kazi as the Icon Players for the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League, marking a key step in shaping the competition ahead of its first season.

Sayali will represent SoBo Mumbai Falcons, while Saima and Humaira join Thane Sky Risers and Aakash Tigers, respectively.

Both Sayali and Saima have been part of the India set-up and bring international experience to the league, while Humaira is a consistent domestic performer with India A exposure.

The player auction for both the T20 Mumbai League and the T20 Mumbai Women’s League will be held on Saturday (May 2). A total of 2,411 players, including 2,048 men and 363 women, have registered for the auction, underlining the scale and depth of the city’s cricketing talent pool.

Teams in the women’s league will have a squad size of 16 to 18 players, while men’s teams will comprise 18 to 20 players, ensuring depth and competitive balance.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “The selection of Icon Players sets a strong foundation for the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League. This league has been envisioned as a long-term platform to nurture talent, strengthen the domestic structure and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the women’s game in India. These players bring proven quality, experience and leadership, which will elevate the standard of the competition and inspire young talent across the city."

Rajdip Gupta, Chairman, League Governing Council, added, “These Icon Players are central to building strong team identities and a competitive ecosystem. Their presence ensures that the league begins with the right mix of experience and ambition as we look to create a high-performance platform for women’s cricket.”

--IANS

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