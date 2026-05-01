May 01, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: When and Where to watch CSK vs MI, know all details

IPL 2026: When and Where to watch CSK vs MI, know all details

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to change their fortune and get back to winning ways when they face each other in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The Chennai Super Kings return to action after a six-day break. They were beaten by the Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk by eight wickets in a game where their batters looked clueless against an experienced bowling attack. CSK scored just 158 runs, which was easily chased down by GT. The Super Kings sit in sixth place on the table, with three wins and five losses from eight matches.

While the Mumbai Indians are also coming to the contest after suffering a shocking loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite scoring 243 runs in 20 overs, their bowling was below par, and they lost the match by 6 wickets.

They are currently placed at ninth position in the points table with just two wins and six losses from eight matches. They are in dire need of points to save their season from a disastrous end.

When: Saturday, May 2, 7:30 PM IST

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch: The CSK vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi (wk), C Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Keshav Maharaj, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

--IANS

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