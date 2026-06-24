Savir Sudhakar's Tamil web series 'Mammatiyaan Stars' to stream from June 26

Chennai, June 24 (IANS)The makers of director Savir Sudhakar's upcoming sports drama series, 'Mammatiyaan Stars', have now announced that the eagerly awaited series will be streamed from June 26 this year.

The web series is to be streamed on the OTT platform Zee 5.

Directed by Savir Sudhakar and produced by Singaravelan under the banner of SS Group, the six-episode Tamil original series is a heartfelt tribute to cricket fandom and the extraordinary lengths fans go to for a sport they love.

Written by Savir Sudhakar, Naveen Rajkumar, Kalai Selvan, and Vinu Karthikeyan, the series features Vaibhav Murugesan, Lavanya Anbazhagan, Venkeda Balamurali, Jagabar Sathik, 'Naan Kadavul' Rajendran, and Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles.

With cinematography by PM Rajkumar, editing by Pavithran, and art direction by Tamilselvan, sources close to the unit say 'Mammatiyaan Stars' will seek to capture the excitement, emotion, and camaraderie that define the culture of cricket in Tamil Nadu.

'Mammatiyaan Stars' follows a group of passionate cricket fans from a small village as they embark on an unforgettable journey to Chennai to witness their hero's final match live. What begins as a dream trip soon turns into an adventure filled with friendship, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Along the way, the group faces challenges that test their determination, while discovering that the journey itself can become just as memorable as the destination. Sources point out that at its heart, Mammatiyaan Stars will be a celebration of hope, belonging, and the powerful bond that cricket creates among people from all walks of life.

ZEE5 Senior Vice President (Marketing South and Business Head) Lloyd Xavier said, “Cricket is much more than a sport in India; it is an emotion that connects generations, communities, and countless memories. Mammatiyaan Stars beautifully captures the passion of fans and the lengths they are willing to go to experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment. The series is rooted in relatable characters, heartfelt emotions, and an authentic portrayal of fandom, making it a story that will resonate with audiences across Tamil Nadu and beyond.”

Director Savir Sudhakar said, “This series is a tribute to every cricket fan who has dreamt of watching their heroes play live. While cricket forms the backdrop, the heart of Mammatiyaan Stars lies in friendship, aspirations, and the unforgettable experiences that shape us along the way. We wanted to tell a story that feels honest, emotional, and celebratory, and we are excited for audiences to join this journey.”

--IANS

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