US political battle over SAVE Act intensifies before midterm elections

Washington, March 25 (IANS) Ahead of the US mid-term elections later this year, both the ruling Republican Party and the opposition Democratic Party have intensified their political battle over the SAVE Act.

Senate Democrats on Tuesday warned that the SAVE Act is less about election security and more about shaping the political landscape before the next midterms.

Senator Alex Padilla said the bill would restrict voter access rather than protect elections. “The reality is it's a bill that will have the effect of making it harder for eligible Americans to register to vote, to stay registered to vote, and to cast their ballot in our elections,” he said.

Padilla argued that the legislation's provisions go beyond standard safeguards. “This has never been about election security. It's been about a desperate attempt to hold on to power,” he said.

Democrats also pointed to proposals that would require voter information to be checked through federal systems and limit voting methods such as mail-in ballots. Padilla said the measure would force “the personal information of every voter in America into the hands of DHS.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer echoed the criticism, calling the effort “voter suppression, plain and simple.” He said recent additions to the bill were deliberately introduced late. “They actually just added it into the bill after the bill was done because they knew, when people saw it was voter suppression, it would be so unpopular,” he said.

Schumer also highlighted what he described as contradictions in the political messaging around voting methods. “This morning we learned Donald Trump… used vote by mail himself,” he said, adding, “It's never been about fraud. It's about rigging the election.”

Republicans strongly rejected those claims and framed the bill as a widely supported reform. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the SAVE America Act enjoys “overwhelming public support… across all kinds of demographic groups.”

Thune said Republicans would push forward with a vote on voter identification requirements. “We’re going to give the Democrats an opportunity to vote on that one particular issue,” he said, referring to a planned amendment requiring photo ID.

He also criticised Democrats for blocking earlier efforts. “Senator Husted… offered a very straightforward voter ID amendment, which was blocked on the floor by the Democrats,” Thune said.

The sharp exchange underscores how election laws are emerging as a central battleground ahead of 2026, with both parties seeking to mobilise their bases around competing narratives of access and integrity. Democrats are framing the issue as a fight against disenfranchisement, while Republicans are positioning it as a push for stronger safeguards.

--IANS

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