India, UN agencies review e-KYC and Digital Identity Project in Malawi

Lilongwe, Sep 29 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Malawi, Amararam Gujar, on Tuesday received a delegation from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) to discuss the e-KYC and Digital Identity Project in Malawi, supported through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

UNDP Malawi Resident Representative Fenella Frost and UNCDF Regional Head in Nairobi, Rufaro Sekeso, led the delegation.

"Today, the High Commissioner of India, H.E. Mr Amararam Gujar, received a delegation from the UNDP and the UN-Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) led by Ms Fenella Frost, UNDP Malawi Resident Representative, and Ms Rufaro Sekeso, the Regional Head, UNCDF, Nairobi, to discuss the e-KYC and Digital Identity Project in Malawi, supported through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund under the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC)," the High Commission of India in Malawi said in a post on X.

"The project, implemented with key national stakeholders including the Reserve Bank of Malawi, is strengthening Malawi's digital identity ecosystem and advancing secure, efficient financial inclusion," it added.

"The meeting also discussed the project's achievements, key findings and transition, underscoring India's commitment to supporting digital transformation and inclusive development in Malawi," the High Commission said.

Earlier this month, another project supported by the same Fund was inaugurated in Sierra Leone: a rehabilitated Skills Training Centre in Kenema. The High Commission of India there joined the Government of Sierra Leone, UNDP and the UN Country Team for the inauguration on September 18.

"The High Commission of India joined the Government of Sierra Leone, UNDP and the UN Country Team for the inauguration of the rehabilitated Skills Training Centre in Kenema on 18 September 2026. Supported through a US$990,000 grant from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, the project is rehabilitating six skills centres across Sierra Leone, promoting vocational skills, entrepreneurship and economic independence for persons with disabilities," the High Commission had said in a post on X.

"India-Sierra Leone: Advancing inclusive development, together," it added.

--IANS

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