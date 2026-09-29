India, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deepen defence industries, logistics cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) South Korea's Vice Minister for the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Kim Il Dong, called on Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth in New Delhi on September 28, with the two sides reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

"Vice Minister, Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Republic of Korea, Kim Il Dong, called on Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth in New Delhi on September 28, 2026. The interaction reaffirmed India and the Republic of Korea's shared commitment to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation further and deepen collaboration in defence industries and logistics. The RoK side reiterated its support for India's Make in India initiative," the Ministry said in a post on X.

Kim Il Dong is on a one-day official visit to India to attend the 10th India-RoK Joint Committee Meeting on Defence Industries and Logistics Cooperation, the Ministry added.

In May, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Seoul on a three-day trip as India and South Korea looked to deepen strategic military cooperation and expand bilateral engagement.

During the visit, Singh held bilateral talks with South Korea's Minister of National Defence, Ahn Gyu-back, and met the then Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration, Lee Yong-cheol, and chaired the India-Korea business roundtable.

"The Natural Alignment of India's 'Act East Policy' and Republic of Korea's 'Indo-Pacific Strategy' as well as shared values in the Indo-Pacific Region, have opened a new chapter in the relations between the two countries," the Ministry of Defence had stated ahead of that visit.

India's contribution in the Korean War, when it deployed the 60 Parachute Field Ambulance of the Indian Army, is among the most significant chapters in the relationship. Serving for more than three years, the unit treated over two lakh patients and performed about 2,500 surgeries, in addition to treating civilians, according to the Ministry.

--IANS

ksk/dan