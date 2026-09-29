Meghalaya Deputy CM backs FCRA review, says BJP expansion no threat to NPP

Shillong, Sep 29 (IANS) Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) state president Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday backed a review of the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), while asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) growing strength in the state posed no threat to the ruling NPP.

On the proposed FCRA amendments, Tynsong said concerns about the legislation should not be seen as affecting only Christian organisations, stressing that the law applies to all organisations receiving foreign contributions.

He welcomed the decision to refer the proposed Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), saying the panel should examine concerns raised by various non-governmental organisations, including Christian organisations.

"The concerns are not only from Christian organisations. The FCRA applies to all organisations receiving foreign contributions," Tynsong said.

He also welcomed the inclusion of Meghalaya MP James P.K. Sangma as a special invitee to the JPC examining the proposed amendments. The NPP leader said a parliamentary review would provide an opportunity to examine the concerns and implications of the proposed changes before any final decision.

On Meghalaya's evolving political equations, Tynsong dismissed suggestions that the BJP's expansion in the state could destabilise the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

His remarks came after eight former United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators joined the BJP, taking the party's strength in the state Assembly to 10 MLAs.

Tynsong maintained that the NPP remained firmly united, asserting that all its 33 MLAs were together.

"There is 101 per cent unity in the NPP," he said, while rejecting speculation about possible defections or internal divisions within the ruling party.

He also ruled out any immediate change in the composition of the MDA government or any additional accommodation for the BJP, following its increased strength in the Assembly.

The developments have added a new dimension to Meghalaya's coalition politics, with the BJP emerging with a larger legislative presence even as the NPP leadership insists that the existing power arrangement remains intact.

Tynsong's comments seek to underline both the NPP's position on the proposed FCRA changes and its confidence in maintaining political stability within the MDA government despite the BJP's recent expansion.

--IANS

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